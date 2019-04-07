Latest News
CHEYENNE — Statewide leaders in agriculture recently launched an initiative to clean oilfield wastewater for use in arid Western states, hoping to reduce the region's carbon footprint and improve the lives of ranchers and farmers.
CASPER — Wyoming women who gave birth in 2017 reported high rates of depression before, during and after pregnancy, according to a new state report that also reveals the insurance and income-related issues facing mothers here.
LARAMIE — Strong enrollment at the University of Wyoming has been a point of pride for administrators the last two years, but the record freshman class this year hasn’t actually been that beneficial for UW’s tuition revenue.
Shortly after Kellie Boedecker was hired as the Johnson County School District’s learning and curriculum director last April, she started noticing a common theme in her conversations with teachers.
Poor Ferris Bueller never got his day off in Buffalo.
Cate Munger lives in Sheridan. Aiyana Roche lives in Buffalo. Although the two girls are separated by 36 miles, they are united by one question.
In the beginning, there is story.
Cody Milmine broke a school record in the 100-meter dash, took first in the 200-meter dash and helped the boys 4x100 relay team finish first for Buffalo High School at the Jerry Campbell Invite Saturday in Buffalo.
It may have taken an extra week to get out and compete thanks to the uncooperative spring weather, but during their first outing, the Kaycee High School track and field girls team prequalified for state in three events.
It might have taken 15 minutes or so for the Buffalo High School Lady Bison soccer team to get into a groove on Saturday, but once they did it was a bit of a mismatch against Powell.
It isn’t referred to as March Madness for nothing, and the madness for the Buffalo High School Buffalo Bison basketball team reared its ugly head in the semifinals of the 3A state tournament Friday at Casper College.