New initiative aims to use clean wastewater in dry states

CHEYENNE — Statewide leaders in agriculture recently launched an initiative to clean oilfield wastewater for use in arid Western states, hoping to reduce the region's carbon footprint and improve the lives of ranchers and farmers.

UW getting less tuition revenue than expected

LARAMIE — Strong enrollment at the University of Wyoming has been a point of pride for administrators the last two years, but the record freshman class this year hasn’t actually been that beneficial for UW’s tuition revenue.

Runners hard to catch

Cody Milmine broke a school record in the 100-meter dash, took first in the 200-meter dash and helped the boys 4x100 relay team finish first for Buffalo High School at the Jerry Campbell Invite Saturday in Buffalo.

First meet nets state qualifiers

It may have taken an extra week to get out and compete thanks to the uncooperative spring weather, but during their first outing, the Kaycee High School track and field girls team prequalified for state in three events.

Lady Bison look strong

It might have taken 15 minutes or so for the Buffalo High School Lady Bison soccer team to get into a groove on Saturday, but once they did it was a bit of a mismatch against Powell.

Bison upset by Powell

It isn’t referred to as March Madness for nothing, and the madness for the Buffalo High School Buffalo Bison basketball team reared its ugly head in the semifinals of the 3A state tournament Friday at Casper College.

